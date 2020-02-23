Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley

The Dan + Shay singer and his wife welcomed their second son, Ames Alexander, on February 21. “Asher has been so excited to meet you, ‘baby brover’. You are already so loved,” the “Speechless” singer captioned four photos of the newborn on Instagram. “I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth.” Referring to his eldest son, he added, “Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house…so we might be in for a slight rude awakening.”