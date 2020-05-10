Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre

The former WWE star revealed on May 10 that she and Pobre had welcomed their third child. “Today is so special because it’s my first Mother’s Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love 🥰,” she captioned a photo that showed her snuggling in bed with her baby girl. “We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family 💫🙏🏼❤️. Wishing all Mommas out there a very Happy Mother’s Day 🌷.” Keibler and the Future Ads CEO, who wed in Mexico in 2014, share daughter Ava and son Bodhi.