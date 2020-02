Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband announced the arrival of their third child on February 25. “@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be,” Arroyave posted on his Instagram Story. On her own account, Mellencamp posted a video of herself playing with her newborn daughter’s toes in her hospital bed.