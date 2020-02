Thomas Rhett and Laura Akins

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” the country singer wrote via Instagram the following day. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth.”

The Live in Love author added with a post of her own: “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face.”