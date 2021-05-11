Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

The couple’s daughter, Rio, was born prematurely and spent her first days in the neonatal intensive care unit. “SO … we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan,” Carlos wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple holding their little one’s hand on May 10. “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu — who brought little Rio safely into this world.”