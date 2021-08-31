Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Alli Dore and Benny Thompson

The Below Deck star’s son, River, arrived “a little prematurely” on August 26, and she wrote via Instagram five days later that he is “doing better every day.” Dore went on to write, “We are so proud of our strong little man. The last couple of weeks we faced challenges I never thought we’d have to. It’s been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all. I’m so grateful to have @bennithompson by my side because I couldn’t have done this without him. Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home.”