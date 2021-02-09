Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Alyssa Bates John Webster Celebrity Babies of 2021
 Courtesy of Alyssa Bates/Instagram
21
1 / 21
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Alyssa Bates and John Webster

The Bringing Up Bates stars welcomed their fourth child on February 9, Us confirmed.

Back to top