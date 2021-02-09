Babies Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza February 9, 2021 Courtesy of Alyssa Bates/Instagram 21 1 / 21 Alyssa Bates and John Webster The Bringing Up Bates stars welcomed their fourth child on February 9, Us confirmed. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News