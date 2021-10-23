Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Amanda Knox

The “Truth About True Crime” podcast host announced on October 22 that she and husband Christopher Robin welcomed daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

“Since my exoneration, I’ve struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited,” Knox captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “It’s not easy, and I often feel like I’m trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I’ve suffered, but I’m doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I’m so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us.”