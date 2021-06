Braison Cyrus and Stella McBride

The couple welcomed their son, Bear Chance Cyrus, on June 8. “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery,” the actor wrote via Instagram three days later.