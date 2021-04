Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” the Kentucky native captioned an April 13 hospital photo via Instagram. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born, and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift, and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy and Baby are doing great!”