Candace Renee Rice and DJ Skar

Two days after revealing that she had gone into preterm labor at 24 weeks, the Floribama Shore star announced her son Maxwell’s birth via Instagram, writing, “We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn! He’s so strong! Currently in NICU and hopefully I can take him home in a few months. I’m asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He’s so small, but so aware. I cannot wait to hold him.”