Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado

“We had to set an extra plate at Thanksgiving this year!” the Bachelor alum told her Instagram followers on November 26. “Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected. Born on November 21st at 3:54 am, she was small, but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long. We are all home and enjoying our new party of four.”