Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson

The couple’s daughter, Illusia, arrived on November 5 at 35 weeks. “She is currently in the NICU and we are asking for all your prayers,” the actress wrote via Instagram the following day. “She’s got a long road ahead of her but we have faith in God and we are feeling so positive and know she’s in great hands. Mommy is recovering well in hospital.”