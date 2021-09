Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” the Boy Meets World alum told her Instagram followers on September 5. “He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us.”