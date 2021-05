Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner

“The Buckners are now officially a party of four,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned her May 2 Instagram reveal, one day after son Cameron Theo’s birth. “He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love. Our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow.”