Duff and Johnna Goldman

The Food Network star announced that he and his wife had welcomed their first child, a girl named Josephine Frances, on January 31. “I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby!” the baker and cake decorator captioned six photos on Instagram. “Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world.”

“Some friends have told me that the love I’ll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I’ve ever experienced and they were totally right,” he continued. “My muffin was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She’s a natural mom no doubt. We made a family! I have a whole little family! I keep telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she’s gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike. She already loves music. Her first song was ‘I’ll Fly Away’ by Allison Krauss. She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra so we’ll see where her musical tastes go. She was 8# 2oz and 21 inches long and she was born at 5:13 on 1/31/21. I’m so in love I can’t stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world.”