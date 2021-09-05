Baby Lucky! Elle King Welcomes First Child After Two Miscarriages

Elle King and Dan Tooker

Rob Schneider announced his grandchild’s September 1 arrival via Instagram, writing, “THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!! LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer announced on September 5 that she’d welcomed a baby earlier that month. “Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker,” she shared via Instagram. “On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!”

The pair struggled to have a baby. King miscarried twice due to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Lucky is the pair’s first child.