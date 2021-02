Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly

“Happiest day of my life meeting you,” the Victoria’s Secret Model captioned a February 12 Instagram selfie, one day after her daughter’s birth. “Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you. Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like superwoman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”