Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Ewan McGregor Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome 1st Child Together Clara McGregor Holds Baby Brother Gallery
 Shutterstock (2); Inset: Courtesy of Clara McGregor/Instagram
129
1 / 129
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The actor’s eldest daughter, Clara, introduced her baby brother via Instagram on June 27.

Back to top