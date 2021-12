Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé announced the birth of their daughter by posting the first photo of the newborn on December 27. “Emma Sang Pina❤️,” Banks captioned the snap, which showed the baby girl wrapped in a white blanket with a matching flower on her head, via Instagram. The couple gave their daughter an Instagram account under the handle @emma_pina.