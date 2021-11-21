Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

The married couple announced on November 21 that they welcomed their first child, son Rumi-Ray.

“Happy Birthday Dada Cory,” the Slumdog Millionaire star captioned an Instagram photo of her spouse cradling their newborn. “I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”