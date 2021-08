Granger Smith and Amber Smith

The country couple welcomed a baby boy on August 20. “He’s here,” the singer captioned an Instagram photo of his wife and the newborn. “Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great 🙏🏼.”

The couple first announced Amber’s pregnancy in March, two years after their 3-year-old son River died in a drowning accident.