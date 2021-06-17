Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
The Hills New Beginnings Jason Wahler Wife Ashley Slack Welcome Their 2nd Child
Ashley Slack and Jason Wahler. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
123
1 / 123
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack

The Hills: New Beginnings stars welcomed their second child, son Wyatt, on June 16.

Back to top