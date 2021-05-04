Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano

The Entourage alum announced on May 4 that his second son arrived less than one week before. “My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be,” Ferrara captioned a series of Instagram photos alongside his wife after the delivery. “To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received.”