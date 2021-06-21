Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jesse Bradford and Andrea Watrouse

The Bring It On star and the Twin Peaks actress welcomed daughter Magnolia, AKA Maggie, on May 29. When they announced their daughter’s birth on June 19, Watrouse revealed her delivery complications.

“I had been planning on a home water birth but our plans changed,” she wrote via Instagram. “I labored at home for 19+ hours when my Midwife made the call that I should be transferred to the hospital because baby’s heart was struggling with the contractions. At the hospital I received an epidural and pitocin to try and speed up labor. Again baby’s heart struggled with contractions. My doctor then recommended a C section. 30 hours of labor and a C section later our baby girl entered the world. I am so grateful for my incredible birth team.”