Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-20,” the Gossip Girl alum captioned her daughter Bowie’s January 13 Instagram debut. “This journey with Brad and [his daughter], Lexi, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”