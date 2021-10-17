Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant and his wife welcomed their second child together. The country crooner noted via Instagram Story on October 16 that he needed to postpone a concert that evening for a “family emergency.” He later posted a baby-face emoji onto his Stories, seemingly confirming the news.

“💖Zara James Allen 💖The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her,” the musician captioned a hospital photo on Sunday, October 17. “Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”