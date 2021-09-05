Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jordan Davis and Kristen O’Connor

The “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” singer and his wife welcomed son Lockhal Joseph on September 4, the proud papa confirmed via Instagram. “God is good … Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect. Kristen is the toughest person I’ve ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here,” Davis captioned a photo of him holding his son. “Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise’s Dad.”

Davis and O’Connor welcomed daughter Eloise in November 2019.