Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Josie Bates and Kelton Balka Welcome 2nd Baby After Previous Miscarriage
 Summer Simmons Photography
121
1 / 121
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Josie Bates and Kelton Balka

Us exclusively revealed the Bringing Up Bates stars’ baby girl Hazel’s arrival on June 15.

Back to top