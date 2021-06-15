Babies Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza June 15, 2021 Summer Simmons Photography 121 1 / 121 Josie Bates and Kelton Balka Us exclusively revealed the Bringing Up Bates stars’ baby girl Hazel’s arrival on June 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far Here’s Everything Shanna Moakler Has Ever Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship More News