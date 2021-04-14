Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Kara Keough and Kyle Bosworth

The daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County’s Jeana Keough secretly gave birth to a baby boy named Vaughn on March 31, nearly one year after Kara and her husband’s infant son McCoy died during childbirth.

“Vaughn Mack Bosworth. Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness,” Kara wrote via Instagram. “His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope.’ It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”