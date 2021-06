Kevin Connolly and Zulay Henao

“Postpartum life ain’t too shabby!” the actress wrote via Instagram on June 7 after giving a glimpse of her and the Entourage alum’s infant daughter via Instagram. “Today’s mantra: I’m unf–kwithable. The human body is a masterpiece beyond our wildest imagination. Thank you to all my friends who have reached out with the TMI info people don’t tell you about. I love you.”