Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

The Hamilton star introduced his son, Able, to his Instagram followers on April 1, writing, “More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids? Simply the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.”