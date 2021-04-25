Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey

The Love Is Blind alum announced the arrival of his and Rainey’s first child on April 25. “Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas,” he wrote via Instagram. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad.”