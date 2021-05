Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda

The Floribama Shore star announced on May 20 that she and fiancé Gazda welcomed their first child, Gray. “He is completely perfect in every single possible way,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram. “We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨.”