Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer announced the birth of her second child with her partner on February 21. “Well I’m not pregnant anymore!” she captioned two photos on Instagram showing her newborn’s feet and the British star in hospital. “I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me. It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me On them every few hours but I am of course elated! This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals). I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don’t know if I wana put myself through that this time….. but I’m Trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!” Faith announced her pregnancy in September following six rounds of IVF. She and the French artist already share a daughter, born in 2016.