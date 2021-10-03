‘Squid Game' Star Park Hae Soo Welcomes Baby Boy

Park Hae Soo

As Squid Game becomes a viral hit on Netflix, star Park Hae Soo (who plays Cho Sang-Woo on the series) is also adjusting to another huge change: fatherhood. He welcomed his first son with his wife recently, he confirmed in September.

“I’m so thankful that so many people around the world are congratulating me on the birth of my son. I let my wife know before the interview today that the news was being released today, so she should expect to hear from a lot of people soon,” he said in global press interviews via Just Jared.