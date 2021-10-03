Top 5

Stories

Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
‘Squid Game' Star Park Hae Soo Welcomes Baby Boy
Park Hae-soo attends the 'Time to Hunt' press conference in Seoul on January 31, 2020. Steve Cho/Penta Press/Shutterstock
196
1 / 196
podcast
Beauty_102321_600x338

Park Hae Soo

As Squid Game becomes a viral hit on Netflix, star Park Hae Soo (who plays Cho Sang-Woo on the series) is also adjusting to another huge change: fatherhood. He welcomed his first son with his wife recently, he confirmed in September.

“I’m so thankful that so many people around the world are congratulating me on the birth of my son. I let my wife know before the interview today that the news was being released today, so she should expect to hear from a lot of people soon,” he said in global press interviews via Just Jared.

Back to top