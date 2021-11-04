Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hoffman

The Grey’s Anatomy actor announced the arrival of his baby girl, Pfeiffer Lucia, on November 4, more than one week after she was born at home on October 26. “In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe,” he captioned two photos with his daughter while praising his girlfriend.

Hoffman, for her part, revealed the meaning behind their little one’s moniker, explaining Pfeiffer is “for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea.” Her middle name, Lucia, is because she will “forever be our little ‘light.’”