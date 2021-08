Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech

The 90210 alum welcomed the couple’s second child on Friday, August 13. The Canada native confirmed the news via Instagram the next day, writing, “🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃. Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”