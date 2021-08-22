Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and the marketing director welcomed their first child in August 2021. She confirmed the news via Instagram on August 22, one week after bringing their little one home from the hospital.

“BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat,” the actress captioned an Instagram post of the newborn buckled into a car seat. “Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.”