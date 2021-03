Zac Hanson and Kate Hanson

The “MMMBop” crooner gushed over his wife in honor of International Women’s Day after she gave birth to their fifth child together, son Quincy. “I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how. Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted … as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person,” Zac teased in an Instagram post on March 9.