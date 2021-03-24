Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

The former professional rugby player detailed their son’s “chaotic” March 21 birth in a podcast episode two days later, explaining that the infant “arrived very quickly.” He said on “The Good, The Bad and the Rugby”: “It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down. Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn’t that far away. She drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”