Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers

The supermodel announced the arrival of her first child with her boyfriend on September 5. “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn’s eye. “Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”

The Brazil native also shares daughters Valentina and Sienna with ex-husband Marko Jarić.