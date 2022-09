Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Ilaria Catalina Irena was born on September 22, the seventh baby for Hilaria and eighth for Alec. “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena,” the proud mother wrote alongside a video from the delivery room via Instagram on September 24. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”