Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu

“Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, five weeks early. He’s doing amazing!” Campisi told her Instagram followers on April 25. “Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches. Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”