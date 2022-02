Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

The Bachelor in Paradise alums’ son arrived in January 2022. “Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” the new dad gushed via Instagram at the time. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”