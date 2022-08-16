Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger
In August the soccer stars — who are Gotham FC teammates — welcomed their second baby, son Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, via adoption.
“My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy,” Harris wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of their newborn. “Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.”
Krieger, for her part, also took to social media to welcome their son. “Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊 We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn’t be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I’m so proud to be your Mommy💙,” she captioned a snap of the little one.Back to top