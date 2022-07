Britt Nilsson and Jeremy Byrne

The Bachelor alum and her husband — who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Noa — welcomed their second daughter on July 5, she shared via Instagram six days later.

“We did it!!” the reality star captioned the carousel of photos of her and Byrne with their newborn. “Ayla Karolina Grace Byrne. 11:52 am on July 5. 7 lb 6oz & 20 inches long. Thank You Jesus!!! ✨💖✨💕🥰🌻🙌.”