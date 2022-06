Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl shortly after her May 10 arrival. “We had a baby!” the Grey’s Anatomy star and Slaver wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that’s exactly what she is to us! Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could’ve imagined!”