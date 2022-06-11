Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

The Challenge alum and Selfridge welcomed their second child together, his third. Daughter Maya was born on June 1 and subsequently diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a heart defect that interferes with the organ’s ability to pump blood.

The new parents, who also share daughter Mila, revealed via Instagram that their new little one had already had a successful surgery to help repair the heart malfunction and will need additional surgeries when she’s older.

Wharton is also a father to daughter Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.