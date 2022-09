Derek and Elycia Klena

The Broadway star and his wife welcomed son Dax Arthur on September 8. “May we present to you … the unique … the indomitable … the one and only … Dax Arthur Klena!!” the Moulin Rouge! actor wrote via Instagram on September 13. “This 9 pound 6 ounce champ popped into our lives on 9/8/22. We are beyond in love with this little nugget and so thankful to have a happy healthy mama and sweet baby boy.”